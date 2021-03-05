Some AR long-term care facilities lift COVID-19 restrictions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Arkansas long-term care residents get to leave their facilities for the first time since the pandemic began.

Arkansas Health Care Association Executive Director Rachel Bunch said when Governor Asa Hutchinson announced directives would become guidelines, assisted living facilities, regulated at the state level, could start allowing more open visitation.

Bunch said this means things such as communal dining, activities, and visits from family members, can resume.

She said these things vary though, depending on the facility.

We’ve heard some really good stories about people being reunited with families, lots of hugs, lots of people getting together. RACHEL BUNCH, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, ARKANSAS HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION

The governor changing directives to recomendations didn’t change much for nursing homes, which are different from long-term care facilities.

Bunch said since nursing homes are regulated at the federal level, they’re still reliant on national guidance.

