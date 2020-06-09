Some deem second Bentonville protest ‘copaganda’, question presented message

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sunday’s protest in Bentonville gave a second wave to voices speaking out against George Floyd’s death. Still, some worried the message missed its intended mark after organizers were quick to move past accused overpolicing from last Monday’s protest.

Less than a week after officers used tear gas, riot gear and other projectiles, organizers called on protesters to forgive the police, trust Bentonville’s law enforcement agencies and move forward.

Emily Barber attended part of the rally and said she left because it felt like “copaganda”, a term being used on social media to describe messaging officers approve. She said it appeared that speakers were too willing to adhere to law enforcement’s wishes.

“I was seeing people from the very start of the night using the term ‘copaganda’ and saying that it seemed like the message had been taken over by the message the police wanted to present,” Barber said.

KNWA/KFTA was unable to reach Bentonville Police Chief Jon Simpson through his assistant Monday.