Some IRS offices reopen in Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Some of the busiest revenue offices in the state are set to reopen in Northwest Arkansas.

In Benton Co. the Bentonville Revenue Office, Siloam Springs Revenue Office are open.

Gravette and Rogers will reopen may 26th.

Decatur will remain closed.

In Washington Co. The Fayetteville Revenue Office, Lincoln, Springdale, and West Fork Revenue Offices are now all open.

You can find the addresses listed below:

BENTON COUNTY

Bentonville Revenue Office 2401 SW D Street, Suite 3 Bentonville, Arkansas

Decatur Revenue Office (CLOSED) 310 Maple Street Decatur, Arkansas

Gravette Revenue Office (Opening May 26) 901 First Avenue SW, Suite C Gravette, Arkansas

Rogers Revenue Office (Opening May 26) 1428 West Walnut Rogers, Arkansas

Siloam Springs Revenue Office 707 S. Lincoln, Suite A Siloam Springs, Arkansas

WASHINGTON COUNTY:

Fayetteville Revenue Office 3086 W. Martin Luther King Blvd, Suite 2 Fayetteville, Arkansas

Lincoln Revenue Office 215 South Main Street Lincoln, Arkansas

Springdale Revenue Office 3159 Springdale Avenue Springdale, Arkansas

West Fork Revenue Office 262 West Main Street West Fork, Arkansas