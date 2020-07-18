Some Mercy employees will not be getting COVID-19 Bonus pay

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — Several Mercy health care workers who were expecting to receive COVID-19 bonus pay on July 17, have not.

We reached out to the Department of human services and Mercy hospital to find out why some staff is saying their paychecks are still short.

Amy Webb with DHS said it is up to individual institutions to apply for the bonus pay and to file claims for workers it believes are eligible to receive it.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Asa Hutchinson approved the payment incentive program to be funded through Medicaid to support people working in nursing homes and long term care facilities.

A proposal was then added through the Cares Act to give bonus payments to direct care workers like nurses, personal care aides, nurse technicians and nondirect care workers like the janitorial staff, patient dietitian, pharmacy technician.

“The institutions who applied for this determined who is direct care or nondirect care with some guidance that we put out on the website for them of who we believe to be in that category,” said Webb.

A spokesperson for Mercy hospital said it identified and filed claims for nearly 2/3 of its staff from the Rogers and Fort Smith hospitals.

Mercy released this statement :

“Mercy is grateful that the state has recognized the risks and sacrifices being made by frontline health care workers during the pandemic and created its COVID-19 pay program to provide them additional compensation. After receiving the state’s guidance on the program May 11, Mercy worked to identify co-workers the state defined as eligible for COVID pay. While Mercy completed its application, more co-workers became eligible as Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith experienced a surge of cases. Mercy’s final applications for our Rogers and Fort Smith hospitals submitted June 15 identified nearly two-thirds of our hospital workforce to receive COVID pay. Qualifying Mercy co-workers received that additional compensation, including back pay, in their checks today, July 17. Mercy is gratified that so many co-workers will receive what’s sometimes referred to as “hazard pay,” but Mercy leaders also believe that the definitions leave out co-workers who deserve additional compensation. Mercy has advocated to expand the definitions to cover additional co-workers and will continue to do so.”

Webb recommends employees with concerns to speak to their employer.