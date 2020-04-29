Some restaurant workers face decision to go back to work

With plans to slowly start re-opening Arkansas in the coming weeks, restaurants face a new challenge - getting people back to work

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Business is looking different these days for Grub’s Co-Owner Jason Collins.

“We’re down probably like 90% in sales so we’ve switched to the online delivery and curbside pick up,” Collins said.

Collins says they had to make the tough choice of letting go of some employees because of the pandemic.

“The communities at all of our locations have been very generous and coming out and supporting us and supporting the people I was able to keep on staff,” Collins said.

But two weeks ago, Collins says they started reaching out to workers -giving them the option to come back to work to help with to-go orders.

“Most of them are coming back and have come back already there’s some that decided not to come back,” Collins said. “Some chose to stay on unemployment and some – they’re just not ready to come back into this environment yet.”

According to the State Divison of Workforce Services in Arkansas, unemployment benefits range from $81 to $451 per week and are paid out over a 16 week period.

As part of the CARES Act – the federal government is providing $600 per week for eligible people through july 31st.

But the U.S. Dept. of Labor states choosing to not work for an essential business because of the fear of catching the virus is not a qualifying circumstance to recieve aid.

We reached out to the State Division of Workforce Services to see how it would affect benefits coming from the State but the person we spoke to said it’s a gray area.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has talked about possibly opening up dine-in services in the middle of May – until then Collins is working to fill some positions and some workers like Lauren Mahoney are staying busy.

“I’m really glad that we got the opportunity to come back and do stuff like to-go orders,” Mahoney said.

“We are going to do everything we can to make it a very clean enviornment,” Collins said. “The staff will be trained thoroughly on how to keep a clean enviornment for our customers and our staff as well.”