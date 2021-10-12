SPECIAL ELECTION: Tontitown residents weigh in on sales tax, city improvement projects and new fire station

TONTITOWN, (KNWA/KFTA) — Tontitown holding a special election Tuesday, October 12, where voters will weigh in on extending an existing 1% sales tax.

Mayor Paul Colvin says more people are moving into Tontitown and the money raised will go towards some major city improvements to keep up with the city’s growth.

Voters will see 5 questions on the ballot. The first one is to extend the 1% sales tax. Colvin says this sales tax has been in place for about 20 years and passing this measure will not increase taxes for residents.

The next question will be to refinance the bond. Colvin says this will give the city an opportunity to take advantage of some lower interest rates, pay an older bond and fund new projects.

Those projects also on the ballot include improvements to the water and sewage systems.

“We got a brand new school that just came in town and we’re trying to provide services to area neighborhoods that don’t have sewer… and also extend sewer line out to our west end of our city where future growth is going to come in… in the near future,” said Colvin.

The third project is to fund the construction of a new fire station for the city.

Colvin says it will be a state-of-the-art facility, they will implement a training program to recruit staff and provide service 24-hours a day.

He adds the old fire station will be revamped and turned into the administrative office with the code of enforcement office and offices for leadership staff.

“We have experienced 107% growth in our city in the last 6 years. It doesn’t look like it is slowing down anytime soon. Without the funding to be able to put this infrastructure in the ground and to also build this new fire station it is going to set Tontitown back many years, if we are not able to do this,” said Colvin.

Colvin says if the measure does not pass then the city will have to find other ways to fund these projects but he is hopeful residents will see the need and benefits to these issues.

Now here is where you can go and cast your vote.

Special Election