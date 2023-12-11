LINCOLN, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Lincoln Consolidated School District is operating on a four-day school week. District leaders say student’s overall attendance rate is up 81% from this time last year.

At the beginning of the school year, when we first reported on the change, Science and Outdoor Ed. teacher Hailey Robison predicted the transition would be smooth and welcomed by all.

Fast forward to December, Robinson says since they’ve switched to a four-day school week, she’s only surprised by one thing.

“I am actually kind of shocked, I am ahead of schedule compared to last year,” Robinson said.

The schedule change added about an hour and 20 minutes to the school day, extending each class period by 15 minutes. In return, everyone gets Monday off.

“I have been teaching for 10 years and this is my second school,” Robinson said. “I have taught AP, remediation – everything in between and I measure on if kids just seem to enjoy being there.”

Data provided by the school district shows disciplinary infractions have decreased. According to daily attendance and hourly tardiness, attendance is up 81% from this time last year.

Staff, made up of 34 people, also used fewer sick days. In Fall 2022, 82 sick days were taken. So far this fall, only 12 days have been used.

“They’re not having to miss as often for doctors appointments or just needing that mental health day,” Robinson said.

Emili Ann Cox is the Assistant Principal of Lincoln High School. She says the schedule change has caught the attention of other educators out of state.

“They love it, they want to come move here,” Cox said. “We’ve also had zero teachers come and say they’re not coming back.”

About half of the juniors and seniors are in a work-based learning program. The extra day off also gives them another day to work, even just around the house.

“We have a lot of kids that live in rural parts of the town or county,” Robinson said. “They are getting to work on the farm, they’re getting to help with siblings – lots of opportunities available to them,” Robinson said.

Both say they’re proud to be a part of a new model and encourage anyone interested in learning more to reach out.

“Instead of going to work from 9 to 5 or 8 to 3, you get to spend that extra time with your kids,” Cox said. “It’s special.”

Churches, local organizations, and the elementary school have offered to help families with childcare on Mondays.