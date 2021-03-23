SPRING BREAK CONCERNS: Teachers fear students return

The City of Miami Beach has placed signs advising spring breakers of the zero tolerance rules in Miami Beach, Fla. Officials are imposing an emergency 8 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew effective immediately, saying large, out-of-control spring break crowds crammed the beaches, trashed some restaurant properties and brawled in the streets. Tourists and hotel guests are being told to stay indoors during the curfew hours. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More Arkansans are traveling this week for spring break and some are even going to places with more lenient restrictions.

KNWA/FOX 24 spoke to a concerned teacher and a local doctor who shared their fears for when students return.

We are worried that we will see a bump in the numbers after we have been doing so well. DR. MARTI SHARKEY, FAYETTEVILLE CITY HEALTH OFFICER

Right now, it’s spring break for Arkansas and many people are traveling out of state to places such as Florida.

For Fort Smith Public Schools Teacher Paige Turney — this is concerning.

“People going to Florida are coming back and [could] possibly infect somebody that’s still not eligible to get the vaccine,” Turney said. “It’s scary.”

Especially after seeing videos of large, maskless crowds gathered together, all over the internet.

My heart just sank. PAIGE TURNEY, TEACHER, FORT SMITH PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Fayetteville City Health Officer Dr. Marti Sharkey is also concerned.

“We are worried that as people go to states with more lenient guidelines in place there’s a potential that some of the variants we know are out there, could be brought back to our state,” Dr. Sharkey said.

Especially since the younger kids traveling with their parents are not vaccinated.

“We are worried [since younger kids] are not vaccinated, they are potential spreaders of the virus and of the variants, picking something up in Florida and bringing it back,” she said. “Bringing it back to Northwest Arkansas.”

Variants running rampant in the U.S. is another worry.

“With this being more contagious, you know kids being around everybody, like teachers, and then teachers going home to their family and then their families going to other families,” Turney said. “It’s just nerve-wracking.”

With summer right around the corner and a possible end to the pandemic within arm’s reach.

Turney wants to leave this message to Arkansans traveling this spring break.