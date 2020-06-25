Springdale activist says state must, ‘put its money where its mouth is,’ in COVID-19 response

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Northwest Arkansas, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said Wednesday he thinks the targeted response is working. A minority community leader said more needs to be done for people disproportionately affected by the virus.

“I think you’re starting to see effectiveness in Benton and Washington County,” Hutchinson said. “That was dramatic increases in cases that have started to decline in the number of increase.”

Wednesday’s Dept. of Health numbers showed Washington County added 79 new cases, while Benton County added 67. Hutchinson said daily increases are hovering around the same numbers rather than jumping, signaling a success.

Mireya Reith is the founding executive director for Arkansas United, and she agreed with the governor’s sentiments that more is being done to reach out to Latin-X and Marshallese communities, which are both being disproportionately affected during the spike.

“There is improved attention and outreach,” Reith said. “There’s still a lot more that needs to be done.”

The focus was initially placed on the Latin-X community, but Reith said it’s important to also pay attention to what’s happening to the Marshallese living in Northwest Arkansas.

“We are insuring that the Marshallese are also at the table in some of these equity conversations and the state policy conversations,” Reith said.

Testing drives and multi-lingual guidelines work, Reith said, and the state has taken these steps.

“I have asked the Dept. of Health to devote more of our marketing budget toward targeting the minority communities,” Hutchinson said in his news conference on May 26.

Some are still wary of getting tested for COVID-19, Reith said, especially those who also worry about their job or legal staus.

“There’s still a huge distrust in our community whether their information will be shared with [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] or other enforcement agencies,” Reith said.

There’s nothing to celebrate as the numbers and deaths keep rising, Reith said, but there’s an opportunity to flip the script.

“The state needs to put its money where its mouth is and invest in programs that address so many of the inequities and the inabilities of our communities to access testing as well as other supports tied to coronavirus,” Reith said.