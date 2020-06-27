Springdale approves measure to buy 100,000 face masks

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale City Council held a special meeting on Friday, June 26.

In the meeting, the council approved a measure that will allow the city to waive competitive bidding and purchase 100,000 protective face masks from COVID-19 related grants, according to a post by the City of Springdale.

The post states the masks will be distributed at no cost to residents as soon as the purchase is made and the masks are delivered to the city.

The city hopes this will be a very practical way to reduce community spread as Washington County continues to see a rise in positive cases. CITY OF SPRINGDALE

Information on distribution of the masks will be made available early next week, according to the post.