Springdale Bike Club planning to ride 900 miles for Josh Fohner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Members of the Springdale Bike Club are preparing for a 900-mile ride from Bella Vista to Colorado to raise funds for Josh Fohner, a biker and member of the Springdale Bike Club who can neither walk nor talk.

Fohner is a retired Navy veteran who was hit by a car back in 2016. This caused Fohner to go into a coma for 15 months, which Doctors weren’t sure if he’d come out of.

However, Fohner did come out of the comma and since then is determined to be able to walk and talk again. The 200 miles ride itself is to help make his dream a reality

“It’ll be about a 20-day ride, about 50 miles a day average, and we will be traveling on the Transamerica trail,” says Josh’s dad, Mike Fohners.

Mike came up with the idea and it’s something he says they’ve been working towards for 2 years now.

“It started out as wanting to raise money for Josh’s therapy, and I was just going to ride it myself, and about a week later Josh taps his foot and spells out I want to ride with ya,” says Mike.

To make this possible, the Fohners had to resource a special bike, one that would be adaptive to his needs, and the benefits from their biweekly rides have already been paying dividends.

“With his injury, whenever he is able to do something repetitively over and over again, like he is when he spins his feet it triggers the neuropathways and we have seen actual progress. His ability to stand is greater after he has ridden,” says Mike.

The riders will be starting the trek in Bella Vista where Fohner sustained his injuries, and they’re scheduled to leave in June.