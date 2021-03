FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) - It was one year ago today that the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Arkansas, in light of the anniversary, we connected with one local business to see where moral is.

The Manager of ONYX Coffee in Fayetteville, Ashley Lott, tells me the initial shock wave of COVID-19 was a scramble and their plans were day to day. It was obviously scary as new as it was, but their number one goal was to continue service as safely as they could.