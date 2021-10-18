Springdale City Council wants to use federal funding for firefighter, police bonuses

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale City Council committee passed a motion to identify some federal money as lost revenue, opening up the probability that the full council will approve bonuses for first responders.

The American Rescue Plan Act gave millions of dollars to cities and counties, and city councilmember Kevin Flores said first responders will receive bonuses thanks to a portion of the money being allocated for them. Police officers will receive $2,000, while firefighters will get $1,000. This is to counter last year’s distribution, which featured a flipped total.

“We’re going to vote on identifying this money as lost revenue under the American Rescue Plan Act,” Flores said.

First responders faced unique challenges during the pandemic and continue to do so, said Jim Vaughan, the Assistant Chief of Administration for the Springdale Fire Dept.

“It has been a trying time and somewhat of a tiring time for the crews, because their normal workloads just have a lot of unknowns added to them,” Vaughan said.

Flores said the city appreciates all who serve during the pandemic, particularly healthcare workers, but first responders directly fall under what the city can do.

“Just because we’re doing this doesn’t mean we don’t appreciate other sectors, as well,” Flores said.

Vaughan said firefighters appreciate the extra money.

“Every little bit is a token of a little bit of gratitude and appreciation,” Vaughan said.