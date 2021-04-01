Springdale clinic gets a visit from Sen. Boozman

“I feel like the Marshallese in Northwest Arkansas, they are the luckiest of the Marshallese in the states," Marshall Islands Consul General Eldon Alik said.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – U.S. Senator John Boozman made his way to Northwest Arkansas to learn how vaccinations are going.

On Thursday, April 1, Sen. Boozman made a stop at the Community Clinic in Springdale.

There, he thanked frontline workers for their hard work and got an inside look at how vaccination efforts are going within the Marshallese and Hispanic communities in Northwest Arkansas.

“It’s really just everyone working together to make sure that we get people vaccinated as soon as possible,” Sen. Boozman told KNWA/FOX 24. “The Community Clinic is such a great example.”

He said the Springdale clinic sets a great example for building partnerships with leaders in these communities to help the vaccination process.

As a result, they’re able to service a lot of people who many times fall through the cracks. U.S. SEN. JOHN BOOZMAN, (R) ARKANSAS



Marshall Islands Consul General Eldon Alik agrees.

He said through these partnerships and education, the Marshallese community, which was hit hard by the virus, is now seeing a light at the end of the tunnel.

“Right now, everybody is calling and is wanting to be vaccinated, so it’s good to see,” Alik said.

Alik said Sen. Boozman’s visit only helped push these efforts further.

“It was just nice to see Sen. Boozman come and show his appreciation for all the work that’s done here,” he said. “I hope that we continue this momentum of working together and solving problems together.”