Springdale Har-Ber student chosen to participate in Senate Youth Program, receive scholarship

SPINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Har-Ber senior Jax Nalley was selected as one of two Arkansas students to take part in the United States Senate Youth Program.

Students in the program get to go to Washington, D.C. and meet elected officials including President Joe Biden.

Nalley and the other Arkansas student selected will also receive $10,000 scholarships.

“It’s an honor. It’s something I’m not taking lightly. The scholarship — I know that a lot of people would have been very fortunate to have gotten this so I just definitely feel very fortunate,” Nalley said.

Nalley was chosen among more than 100 Arkansas students who applied for the program.