Springdale healthcare worker battles COVID-19 in Little Rock ICU

A family member shares Dr. Garner's story and how the family is coming together to help one of its own

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Dr. Seth Garner is a husband and a father of three. He also owns his own clinic, Advanced Healthcare in Springdale.

“Unfortunately though, this is the only income they have coming in and since he’s temporarily shut down right now there’s no income coming in,” Lee said. “She has already received a few hospital bills and the first one was $35,000.”

About a month ago, Lee says Garner contracted COVID-19 from a patient. Just a few days after being tested, he developed COVID pneumonia and ended up in the ICU on a ventilator. Lee says Garner hadn’t been vaccinated yet because only hospital workers were eligible to receive one at the time.

Garner was then flown to a Little Rock hospital to undergo a possible treatment.

Lee says Friday was his 23rd day inside of a hospital and his 15th day on a ventilator but it was also the day his wife could see him.

“He got to open his eyes and realized she was there which was overwhelming for the both of them,” Lee said.

Lee says right now the family is pulling together to support one another as Garner would want.

“Seth is a fighter, he’s a warrior, he will make it, I have no doubt,” Lee said. “She’s got three beautiful kids, it’s hard. We just want everyone home, happy, healthy – that’s the outcome we want.”

If you’d like to help out the family, there’s a page set up where you can donate to help support them.