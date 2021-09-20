Springdale mother excited after Pfizer says vaccine effective for 5-11 age group

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pfizer announced Monday that its vaccine is effective in the 5-11 age group, starting the process that will allow kids younger than 12 to be protected against COVID-19. A Springdale mother said it’s news she’s been waiting to hear for months.

“This is something that helps them be safer but also helps our community be safer,” said Alex Fitzgerald, whose children are 5 and 2.

Fitzgerald said the pandemic’s taken a significant toll on her children’s formative years.

“For a long portion of their lives, they have lived in a pandemic,” Fitzgerald said. “That has really changed what their lives look like.”

Pfizer announced Monday that its vaccine is effective in the 5-11 age range. Fitzgerald said getting her kindergartener vaccinated will bring her family peace of mind.

“We have just kind of been waiting for this information to come out,” Fitzgerald said.

Dr. Marti Sharkey is Fayetteville’s Chief Health Officer. She said the vaccine for that age group is essentially the same as the one adults can take, but it’s a smaller dose.

“This means we’re going to be able to get more doses per vial, 18 doses out of the vial,” Sharkey said.

Sharkey said the impact in Arkansas will be felt immediately.

“It’s going to be significant,” Sharkey said. “About 9% of the population is in this age group.”

Fitzgerald said after she gets her 5 year old vaccinated, she plans to get her 2 year old vaccinated once Pfizer makes the shots available.

“That’s something we’re super excited for both of them, and we can’t wait for the little one to get his chance hopefully sooner rather than later,” Fitzgerald said.