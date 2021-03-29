Springdale Police investigate homicide after body found on Friday night

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Springdale Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found in the creek bed near Razorback Greenway on Friday, March 26, according to Springdale Police Lt. Jeff Taylor.

The woman has been identified as Wanda Reed, 48, who is homeless, according to Lt. Taylor.

Based on the initial investigation, Lt. Taylor says it is believed that this is an isolated incident and there is no additional threat to the public at this time.

If anyone knows anything about this incident, you are asked to please call the police department at 479-751-4542 or the criminal investigation division at 479-750-8139.

