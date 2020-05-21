Springdale Police utilize virtual training program as COVID-19 limits face-to-face contact

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some Northwest Arkansas police departments are looking for other ways to train as the COVID-19 outbreak limits face-to-face contact. Springdale officers are utilizing a virtual program designed to sharpen reactions in quick-thinking scenarios.

The MILO Range Simulator—short for Multiple Interactive Learning Objective—features a projector hooked up to a system that allows officers to scroll through hundreds of scenarios, from an armed disturbance at a business, traffic stops with non-compliant subjects and school shootings. A series of sensors pick up a remote-control pistol held by the user, and the program accurately dictates accuracy and reaction speed after its calibrated.

“It’s a system designed to help with officers making good, sound decisions on any use-of-force or non-use-of-force situations,” said Lt. Jeff Taylor.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, officers needed to find other ways to train. The MILO system provided substance.

“With everything kinda shut down across the country, we’re trying to use this time to run all our officers through some extra training here at the police department,” Taylor said.

The virtual scenarios feature scenes with actors, so each setting is more reflective of reality rather than a video game. Officers use a speck of imagination when training, yelling out commands as they would in real life without the expectation of a response from the actors. A reaction’s effectiveness is debriefed by fellow officers in the room after the scenario concludes.

“We have over 900 scenarios that we can run people through,” Taylor said. “That split-second decision that we have to act on immediately…those things are tough sometimes.”

The program should help officers work on non-lethal deescalation techniques in the field and learn the difference between situations that may or may not require force. Some scenarios reflect the difficulty to gauge nuances, such as when a person in an active-shooter situation turns with one hand up and a cell phone in another. At a distance, the phone appears to be a pistol.

These intricacies reflect the life-or-death split decisions officers make in the field that can result in unneeded deaths or successful conclusions, Taylor said.

“We strive everyday to keep people safe,” Taylor said. “This helps us to do that in the best possible way.”