Springdale Public School teachers and staff to begin COVID-19 vaccination

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools is the largest district in the state with hundreds of staff members signed up to get the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday and Thursday. With so many staff members, the district wants to make sure everyone can get vaccinated safely.

Rick Shaffer with Springdale Public Schools tells us many teachers are on board with getting the shot. In fact, when the district opened registration for staff to sign up for the vaccine, the system crashed because so many staff members were trying to sign up. The district was able to get it back up and running.

Shaeffer said they are working with Community Pharmacy and plan to give out 1300 doses between the two days.

The district originally set out to host a three-day clinic Wednesday through Friday but because of the limited supply, it will only be able to move forward with Wednesday and Thursday.

1,300 doses is available to the district instead of the 2,000 requested and Shaeffer said they are thankful to get that amount and it’s going to make their teachers who are frontline workers more comfortable being the classroom every day.

“It’s a delightful surprise to a lot of people in the community that it’s available this early. We hate it that we had to postpone some of them but nonetheless we are still getting this done earlier than people originally anticipated,” said Shaeffer.

Those who signed up for Friday will all get an opportunity to get the vaccine once the district is alerted there is more available. The same goes for those who did not get a chance to sign up the first time.

Vaccinations are by appointment only and Shaffer said they are completely booked. The appointments are also spread out throughout the day so there will be at most, 18 vaccination every 10 mins. It kicks off inside the Springdale High School gym.

“It’s an auxiliary gym, so it’s a large building plenty of space. Chairs will be spread out for people to sit after they have had their vaccine and obviously social spacing when entering the building,” said Shaeffer.

Thursday staff will head to the gym inside the Don Tyson School of Innovation.

On top of social distancing measures, everyone will be wearing masks and there will be increased cleaning and sanitation procedures in place.

The district is working to schedule another clinic to get staff their second vaccination doses, the date will all depend on the supply.