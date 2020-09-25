Springdale renters speak out against bad living conditions

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents in a Springdale apartment complex said they are living in horrific conditions after multiple reports for repairs went unanswered.

One woman said she is now being forced out because of her complaints.

“I don’t know if a human can live in that apartment, as you can see a lot of mold, the bathtub is not working, they put tape on it and it’s leaking,” said Albious Latior, an advocate for the Marshallese community.

He said several residents at the Bailey Street apartments in Springdale are falling apart and walked us through 6 homes.

The lady who lives here said she has been waiting for 6 months for someone to fix her refrigerator which can’t stay closed, she bought this device as a temporary fix.

“It’s been worse we’ve been complaining. They want to collect rent but they don’t want to fix anything.”

This renter did not want to show her face and is being evicted from her apartment. She believes it’s because she has been complaining about the conditions.

Management paints a different picture.

“There’s too much damage being done to this unit. I can’t put you somewhere else if you can’t take care of what you’ve got. My position on that is I will give you 30 days to find a place to live so we can tear this place apart.”

Judy said she took over this property a year ago. She said residents are not making reports like they claim because they are not following their rental agreements.

“We are finding that 4-5 people are living in them. We are finding that the people who are actually on the lease are not even there anymore and that they have other people move in.”

Judy said there are plans to renovate apartments as they become available. Judy said she is working with people struggling financially because of COVID-19, but not those damaging the property.

“I just want it to be good for the owner and also good for the renter, that is all I’m asking for…fair, fair game for all,” said Latior.

He said there’s been an increase in evictions during the health crisis and said more needs to be done to allow renters to voice concerns without the fear of retaliation.