Springdale reopens rec center with restrictions

The city is holding off reopening playgrounds until a directive is issued by the governor.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The recreation center in Springdale reopened Monday with some restrictions in place.

Chad Wolf is the city’s Director for Parks and Recreation.

He says people are allowed to use the weight equipment and the track. The basketball courts and indoor soccer fields remain closed.

He says tennis courts, the dog park, ballparks and batting cages also re-opened Monday.

They’re limiting it to 10 people or fewer and opening up one restroom per park.

He says they’re holding off reopening playgrounds until a directive is issued by the governor.

“We’ve had some people working from home so it’s kinda glad to get everyone back and get back in the routine again cause we’re ready,” Wolfe said.

Wolf’s scheduled a tentative date of June 8th to reopen the splash pad and aquatic center.