Springdale Schools changes its mask policy

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Springdale Schools clarified its press release, stating face coverings will continue to be required indoors and on school buses, but social distancing will not be expected, starting Wednesday, April 14.

Also starting Wednesday, masks won’t be required while outdoors or during physical activity.

The Springdale School Board voted on those changes Tuesday, April 13.

According to the district, the mask mandate is set to expire on May 28.