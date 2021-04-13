Springdale Schools changes its mask policy

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springdale Public Schools_5723723527686933000

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Springdale Schools clarified its press release, stating face coverings will continue to be required indoors and on school buses, but social distancing will not be expected, starting Wednesday, April 14.

Also starting Wednesday, masks won’t be required while outdoors or during physical activity.

The Springdale School Board voted on those changes Tuesday, April 13.

According to the district, the mask mandate is set to expire on May 28.

Tonight the Springdale School Board voted unanimously to modify the 2020-2021 face-covering policy to expire after May 28, 2021. Face coverings will continue to be required indoors and on school buses but social distancing will not be expected. Face coverings will be optional while outdoors or during physical activities. 

The Board did not make this decision lightly and took into consideration thousands of survey results and hundreds of comments from parents, students, staff, and patrons.  I’m proud of the board’s student and staff-centered focus.

As your Superintendent, I’m extremely proud of the work and dedication from each of you throughout this school year. We will provide more information over the coming days to your Principals and Supervisors. We are nearing the end of the school year together and I know we will remain resilient by focusing our energy on our students and finishing strong!

Jared A. Cleveland, Springdale Schools Superintendent

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers