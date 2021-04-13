Springdale Schools changes its mask policy

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Springdale Schools clarified its press release, stating face coverings will continue to be required indoors and on school buses, but social distancing will not be expected, starting Wednesday, April 14.
Also starting Wednesday, masks won’t be required while outdoors or during physical activity.
The Springdale School Board voted on those changes Tuesday, April 13.
According to the district, the mask mandate is set to expire on May 28.
Tonight the Springdale School Board voted unanimously to modify the 2020-2021 face-covering policy to expire after May 28, 2021. Face coverings will continue to be required indoors and on school buses but social distancing will not be expected. Face coverings will be optional while outdoors or during physical activities.
The Board did not make this decision lightly and took into consideration thousands of survey results and hundreds of comments from parents, students, staff, and patrons. I’m proud of the board’s student and staff-centered focus.
As your Superintendent, I’m extremely proud of the work and dedication from each of you throughout this school year. We will provide more information over the coming days to your Principals and Supervisors. We are nearing the end of the school year together and I know we will remain resilient by focusing our energy on our students and finishing strong!Jared A. Cleveland, Springdale Schools Superintendent