Springdale student sends encouraging emails to teachers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– As schools move to remote learning, teachers and students have been working harder to stay connected. But one Springdale student has taken it upon herself to send her teachers emails, checking in on them nearly every morning.

J.O. Kelly Middle School teacher Alyssa Henley said the emails, from student Kelia Ortiz, included riddles to solve, questions about their day, and some expectations she had as a student for her teachers.

Henley said even before remote learning, Ortiz would send out inspirational quotes. Henley said she could tell Ortiz had put a lot of thought put into them. She said it was something to look forward to every morning.

“It’s very reassuring that the culture and the foundation that we’ve built is there. Even if it was just half a year, we have those relationships with those kids to where they’re wanting to reach out

To us as well, they’re wanting feedback,” Henley said.

Ortiz said she just wanted to bring back some classroom normalcy.

“This is such a bad time, I wanted to give some joy to the teachers, make them feel better and make them feel like i was actually at school telling them good morning,” Ortiz said.

Henley said with all the classroom changes, she had to change the way she thought, and the daily emails are something that helped her stay positive during difficult times.