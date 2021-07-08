Springdale to add UAMS orthopedic, sports medicine center

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale will add a new UAMS orthopedic and sports medicine center, helping boost the city as a go-to healthcare spot in the area.

The center will cost about $85 million. It’ll be across the street from Arkansas Children’s Northwest and the Naturals’ baseball field. It will include up to 12 operating rooms.

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said this further paves the way for medical success in the area.

“There’s no doubt that this will be a place with national and hopefully international visibility,” Patterson said.

Kevin Flores, a city council member, said it’s another boost to Springdale’s emergence as a healthcare hub.

Patterson said the plan is to have the building operational no later than 2023, and a team is already in place to step in when the facility is ready.