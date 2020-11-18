Springdale to purchase gun range for police department from general fund after CARES Act replenishment

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale’s city council will vote on the purchase of a new firing range for its police department, but the wording of a resolution passed this week makes it seem like the city will pay for it directly with CARES Act funding, which is intended for COVID-19 expenses. The city mayor said it was just a mistake in the wording.

Lt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Dept. said the city’s looked for its own range for years and has shared a space with other departments.

“We’ve been in the process of looking for a range for years,” Taylor said.

The city will buy the range from a private seller for $600,000 after voting on a resolution Monday to approve the payment. At the next meeting, the council will vote on whether to officially make the purchase.

“To be able to have our own facility, to be able to train our officers, is gonna be a huge asset to the city,” Taylor said.

The resolution’s wording indicated that the payment would come from the city’s allocated CARES Act funding, which is supposed to go toward COVID-19 expenses. Mayor Doug Sprouse said the wording was a simple oversight and wasn’t true.

“That’s not really right,” Sprouse said. “We’re going to change [the wording].”

This is a big clarification. Apparently the city is spending $600,000 out of the general fund, not the COVID relief fund.



I still have huge misgivings about dropping 600k on a piece of property during a time when ppl are suffering & COVID in Arkansas is quickly getting worse. https://t.co/fDKQh9Sua0 — Jackson Hignite (@JacksonHignite) November 17, 2020

The state allotted Springdale nearly $2.9 million in CARES Act funding. Springdale submitted nearly 1,350 salary payments for first responders, which met the threshold.

“There were a list of costs that were eligible,” said Scott Hardin, a spokesperson for the CARES Act Steering Committee. “It could be overtime for city employees that were working due to COVID-19. It could be PPE. It could be a variety of costs.”

The city paid out the money to the first responders and was reimbursed by the CARES Act funding, Sprouse said. The money for the gun range will come from the general fund, which is now replinished.

“The resolution should read that we will pay for the purchase of the firing range out of the general fund,” Sprouse said.

Hardin said Springdale didn’t violate the terms of the CARES Act as some had feared.

“[Funding] was reimbursed for a certain cause, but that doesn’t mean it has to be spent on that [same cause],” Hardin said.

Sprouse said he’s ultimately responsible for the messaging error and added the resolution will be fixed before the next meeting.

“I’ll take responsibility for that,” Sprouse said. “It ends with me, and I understand why people would be confused and upset.”

Some people expressed frustration with the city using CARES Act funding to pay first responder salaries instead of putting it toward other COVID-related expenses.

Imagine with me a world in which Springdale got $2.9 million in Covid funds and did a needs assessment that involved public input from the community. Where would you want to see the money go? — Misty Ann (@MistyTrails) November 18, 2020

Sprouse said the city’s looking at some grants and federal money to assist in other COVID-related areas.