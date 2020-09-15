Springdale Water Utilities updates new residents

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale Water Utilities updates its newest residents after a neighboring town was annexed into the city.

In a special election last month, Benton and Washington County voters approved the annex of Bethel Heights into Springdale.

Bethel Heights residents were frustrated by unresolved wastewater issues.

As the transition continues, Springdale Water Utilities Executive Director, Heath Ward, said these meetings are important for everyone to voice their concerns and get their questions answered.

Even if you didn’t support the annexation, we hope that over the next year of transition, for the next few months of transition, that those who did not support it will back on it and say, ‘hey, it was really a better deal for the citizens of this community.'” HEATH WARD, EXECUTIVE DIR., SPRINGDALE WATER UTILITIES

For a closer look at what happens to zip code 72764, Bethel Heights.