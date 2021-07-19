Springdale woman dies in crash on Old Wire Road

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale woman died in a single-vehicle accident on Old Wire Road on Sunday, according to a fatal accident report from Arkansas State Police.

Noeha Ipo Bation, 33, was killed after the vehicle she was driving struck a concrete culvert at around 2:30 a.m.

According to the report, Bation was driving an unspecified vehicle north on Old Wire Road when she crossed over into the south bound lane and swerved to avoid oncoming traffic, overcorrecting and losing control.

The vehicle traveled into the east side ditch line, continuing north before it struck the culvert. It then overturned and came to its final rest in the ditch line, the report states.

At the time of the accident, the weather condition was reportedly rainy and the road condition wet.