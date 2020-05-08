State grant program sets aside money for businesses owned by women and minorities

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said the “Ready for Business” grant program will help small businesses prepare to reopen. Part of the fund is specifically allocated for businesses owned by women and minorities.

Of the $55 million approved by the state legislature, 15% will go toward those groups, Hutchinson said.

“We’ve been seeing a little bit of interest [throughout] our community,” said Irma Chavez, Arkansas United’s program coordinator.

Chavez was placed in a position to advise small-businesses owners in Northwest Arkansas who were unsure about how to apply. For many, the offer sounded too good to be true.

“When you say the word ‘loan’, it’s like, ‘oh, how much of interest am I gonna have to pay back?” Chavez said.

The state’s doing what it can, Chavez said, but with no true understanding of minority communities’ needs, there’ve been a few problems.

“To get to our community, you have to think like our community, and you have to know our culture,” Chavez said

Few if any of the dispersed documents are in Spanish, Chavez said, and there’ve also been some misunderstandings in what these groups need to submit. The immigrant advocacy group drafted a letter to send the governor.

“They did not translate the application into other languages besides English and did not push out in other languages and did not have designated bilingual staff to support, and some of the paperwork required to apply our ethnic businesses did not have [because] they did not know they had to have it,” Executive Director Mireya Reith said via text. “We are sending a letter to the Governor’s office later today to capture these issues and we have already asked legislators to put more money specifically to minority businesses because we feel not enough time or considerations were built in so that we could take advantage.”

With the help of Arkansas United, more than 20 Latin-X and Asian-owned businesses have successfully applied for grants thus far, Reith said.