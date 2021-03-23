State health officials warn against vaccine misinformation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero is urging Arkansans not to fall victim to misinformation campaigns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Romero along with Dr. Margie Scott, the director of Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System, spoke today during Governor Asa Hutchinson’s weekly COVID-19 update.

“Please take that vaccine. It is safe, it is efficacious,” Romero said.

Scott clears up some of the false rumors about the vaccine, warning that people might find intentionally misleading information on social media.

“The COVID-19 vaccine will not make you sick. You will not get COVID-19 from the vaccine. The side effects are minor. It will not alter your DNA,” Scott said

The coronavirus update is available to view in its entirety below.