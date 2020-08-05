State officials reiterate unemployment fraud problem, provide steps for victims

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s administration said frauds are working hard to cheat the unemployment assistance program during the pandemic. A Northwest Arkansas woman said she’ll be extra cognizant of her online activities after falling prey to this fraudulent activity.

Amanda Ashley is a marketing manager, and she said a Tuesday email from her human resources department caused alarm.

“[It said], ‘Hey, we’ve got this claim for your unemployment. This is fraudulent, right?'” Ashley said. “I was like, ‘Yes.'”

Ashley’s company received an official-looking PDF document with her information and social security number with random dates that didn’t correspond with any job loss.

“It was as official as you can get,” Ashley said.

Ashley said she and her husband began asking each other where the information could’ve been stolen.

“Could someone have gone through our trash?” Ashley said. “Did we throw away our social security number or something?”

Hutchinson and Mike Preston, Arkansas’ Secretary of Commerce, said Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and regular unemployment are both targets for cybercriminals, who try to siphon away the money for their own fraudulent aims.

“If you have been approved for one of those claims and you scratch your head and say, ‘Well, I’ve never applied for one,’ that’s a pretty good indication that somebody’s trying to use your identity to accomplish fraudulent purposes,” Hutchinson said.

Preston said these hackers obtained Arkansans’ information through the dark web. The data was originally stolen through various online breaches, including the noted Equifax breach, and some information was collected up to 20 years ago, Preston said.

“It’s part of a national or potentially even international insurance scam system,” Preston said. “There’s a lot of information out there that gets sold and traded on the dark web, then it lies dormant for a number of years.”

Mike Preston, Arkansas’ Secretary of Commerce, said Arkansans who’ve fallen prey to fraudulent unemployment claims need to follow these steps.

Ashley said she’s already digitally sound, and she’s fully aware that it’s nearly impossible to completely protect information in the digital age.

“I typically am monitoring my credit report and my data,” Ashley said.

Still, Ashley said she’s going to keep a closer eye on everything she does on line in the wake of this widespread fraud.

“This is the first time anything like that’s happened to me, but diligence [is key],” Ashley said. “All that information’s out there.”