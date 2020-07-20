State political polls less reliable than national counterparts, UA political scientist says

A voter fills in a ballot in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The polling place served two precincts as voters who were scheduled to vote at a nearby senior living facility were directed to vote at the church after the facility backed out due to coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Getting closer to November, polls are becoming more-frequent discussion topics. A University of Arkansas political science professor said voters should consider national polls more accurate than most statewide polls.

Dr. Andrew Dowdle said national polls indicate Democrat Joe Biden is leading President Trump by significant margins in most major, credible polls. While many question their validity due to Trump’s 2016 victory, Dowdle said the major polls were mostly correct in their predictions as they got closer to election day with Wisconsin’s results proving to be the true outlier.

Recent Arkansas polls indicate Biden’s hanging in there with Trump in the state, but Dowdle said state polls are often less reliable than national counterparts.

“One poll, especially at the state level, doesn’t have a lot of real impact,” Dowdle said.

Trump’s handling of the pandemic is playing a huge part in this election, Dowdle said, and there aren’t great historical comparisons for what that’ll mean moving forward.