Stewart Family Christmas Light Display is back on

The Stewart Family Christmas Light Display went dark last winter, but this year it's lighting up the city once again.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A nearly 20-year-old staple in Northwest Arkansas is back up and running this year after last year’s hiatus.

It’s just a great feeling to be back and share the lights with the community. CARLIN STEWART, CREATOR, STEWART FAMILY CHRISTMAS LIGHT DISPLAY



The Stewart Family Christmas Light Display is a major attraction in Washington County, but last year the lights went dark for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Creator Carlin Stewart said it was due to all the changes the county wanted him to make.

This year they were able to come to an agreement.

While there are no legal restrictions on what Stewart can do on his property, Washington County Attorney Brian Lester said too much traffic with not enough space created issues in the past.

We received some complaints from neighbors. BRIAN LESTER, ATTORNEY, WASHINGTON COUNTY

This year Stewart found a way to expand parking at the display.

It happened right in time to spread Christmas cheer — in the midst of this crazy 2020 year.

“The safety of the people is our number one priority,” Stewart said.

As far as COVID-19 safety go, everyone is encouraged to wear a mask and stay socially distant.

Stewart said all the walkways are 10-feet wide, so there should be no reason for anyone to be too close in contact.

The light display is every night from now until January 3.