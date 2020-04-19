Stock market up from last month; some sectors could be worth investment, wealth manager says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After last month’s tumultuous dips in the stock market, investor confidence has returned as the markets returned to a stable position. It could be a smart time to invest in certain sectors, a Fayetteville wealth manager said.

John Paul is the Senior Partner of Firm Development for Sphere Wealth Management in Fayetteville. He said it’s never a bad time to jump into the market, but it’s smart for investors to stick with their original plans if they’ve put money in stocks.

The common term is “buy low, sell high,” and nobody can be certain if the markets will drop again, Paul said. So, for those thinking of putting more money into stocks or jumping in for the first time, they may want to think about putting in half their money and saving the other half while waiting to see if prices will drop again.

Common commodity companies like Johnson & Johnson and similar stocks may be wise investments considering they’re still producing wares, Paul said. For those hoping to see significant gains, airlines, oil and restaurant sectors could rebound well after the pandemic is over. There’s a chance many of those companies bankrupt, Paul said, so it’s up to the investor on how much risk to take.

“Is there opportunity? Absolutely,” Paul said. “There’s plenty of opportunity out there in different sectors. As long as you’re focused on your discipline, as long as it says invest, I wouldn’t be afraid of it.”

Paul says Northwest Arkansans shouldn’t simply listen to him but should instead find a trusted wealth manager who can help make decisions tailored toward investment preferences.