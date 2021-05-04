STORM DAMAGE; Down power lines and uprooted trees after severe storm hits Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of residents in Crawford County are left without power, following those rounds of severe weather overnight.

Emergency crews are out working to clear roads. Van Buren police urging folks to stay home if possible as crews are working to survey the damage.

The severe storms caused several trees to come uprooted and knocked the power out in neighborhoods across Van Buren. Some residents tell us they are assessing the damages to their properties.

More damage in Van Buren! Thousands of residents and several schools without power #severeweather #storms pic.twitter.com/dh4YNczyJq — Jesse Pierre 🇭🇹🇨🇦 (@JessePierre_) May 4, 2021

Van Buren School district campuses will be closed today and students will pivot to a virtual learning day. The neighboring Alma School District also reports that classes will not be in session today due to no electricity and blocked roads. Fort Smith School District going remote as well.