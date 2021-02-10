Strict anti-abortion bill passes State Senate committee, will go before full Senate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A state Senate committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance a strict anti-abortion bill. The bill, SB6, is commonly known as a proposed “Unborn Child Protection Act.”

The bill’s intent is to force the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider the precedent set by Roe v. Wade, a 1973 decision that protected a pregnant woman’s right to choose to have an abortion without significant government restriction, State Sen. Jason Rapert (R) said. The bill would go into effect if Roe is changed, Rapert said, banning most abortions unless the pregnancy threatens the mother’s life.

“We were just named the most pro-life state in the nation by Americans United for Life,” Rapert said, noting the state’s push for stricter restrictions on abortion. “There’s a very good possibility that the courts would accept a challenge.”

The 2020 Arkansas Poll showed most Arkansans favor making it harder to get an abortion. Nearly half of respondents said it should be harder, while only 14% said it should be easier. Only about 25% said they think it should be illegal in any circumstance, but SB6 doesn’t have exceptions for rape or incest.

National statistics are similar, with 80% of Americans believing abortion should be legal in the first trimester in cases of rape or incest, according to a 2018 Gallup poll.

“It was actually the input that I’ve had from women that changed my mind to not give up what we’d call the exceptions,” Rapert said.

The bill has received pushback from groups that oppose banning abortion. It’s unconstitutional, said Gloria Pedro, Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes Regional Manager of Public Policy and Organizing for Arkansas and Oklahoma.

“Not only is SB 6 flawed and dangerous legislation, it is also an absurd attempt to demand the Supreme Court reconsider Roe v. Wade. The legislature is separate from the courts to protect our freedoms and rights. Writing a bill that’s the equivalent of a demand letter to SCOTUS is not how the constitution works. Decades of precedent have upheld the fundamental right to abortion, and courts have repeatedly struck down bans that were less extreme than this one. Wasting time and taxpayer money with a publicity stunt bill like SB 6 ignores the reality of Arkansans suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic and from a lack of comprehensive health care in the state. The legislature should be passing legislation that has measurable and positive impacts on the lives of Arkansans. SB 6 does neither.” Gloria Pedro, Planned Parenthood

Arkansas already has some of the most-restrictive abortion laws in the state with most banned 18 weeks into a pregnancy with exceptions. Two University of Arkansas policy experts told KNWA/Fox 24 they expect SB6 to pass in both chambers, but because Roe is still in place, a judge will likely issue an injunction. They said it’ll likely be deemed unconstitutional.

“We’ll be challenged, but that challenge is going to bring us the opportunity to victory,” Rapert said. “That’s what we’re going to stand for.”

Weather conditions in Little Rock postponed the bill going before the full Senate, but it’ll go for a vote early next week.