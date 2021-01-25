Strong storms and heavy showers move through River Valley

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The heavy rain could impact your commute this morning. Sebastian County Emergency Management, Deputy Director, Travis cooper tells us crews will be monitoring the weather through the morning.

He said with heavy and steady rainfall, a stream can rise to several feet of water pretty quickly.

So, when you’re out driving be aware of those problem areas, the possibility of flooding and keep an eye on weather alerts.

“It’s very important to understand where those areas are so when you are driving or commuting to work or to school. Take that precaution of driving 5 to 10 below to speed limit,” said Cooper.

He reminds drivers of the phrase, ‘turn around don’t drown’. Cooper said to not walk or drive through floodwaters.

If you get into a situation where you lose control of your car or your car hydroplanes, do not slam on your breaks.

“Try to make sure your steering is going straight, and you’re not sliding around. So, just try to ease off the gas and slowly hit your breaks until you feel like you’re out of the water,” said Cooper.

He also encourages you to leave extra room between yourself and other cars when driving.

Cooper said there were no reports of any accidents due to the weather.