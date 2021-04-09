Struggling to pay rent? Income impacted by pandemic? There are resources available

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — The CDC’s eviction moratorium order has now been extended through the end of June, giving renters some protection during this health emergency.

Now, if you’re eligible to get protection under the eviction moratorium you do want to fill out the declaration form and give that to your landlord.

This order offers you some protection but not financial relief so why not apply for rental assistance.

If your household income has been impacted by the pandemic then you may qualify for some financial relief.

You may have heard of HARK – well its a division of the Excellerate Foundation – a non-profit community organization which serves Northwest Arkansas. It’s mission is to connect people with resources they need like help with their rent, utilities, food, legal matters and even transportation assistance to name a few.

Excellerate Foundation, CEO, Jeff Webster says there is relief out there and no family should have to struggle alone.

“It’s not about what you use to make but where you are right now. Again with layoffs and other changes it opens the door for people who would have never asked for help in the past,” said Webster.

Webster notes there are millions of dollars available through the emergency rental assistance program.

Hark will build a comprehensive plan for you and your family and find out which programs you can qualify for and how they can best meet your needs.

He says this has been a tough year for many Arkansans and its staff can also connect folks to mental health care services.

“This is a stressful time, families are struggling things are going on at home, there might be mental health things where people could use counseling on certain things. We know counseling centers, they have sliding scale fees or pro bono, zero fees opportunities,” said Webster.

Webster is encouraging folks to look to their communities for resources, assistance and programs that can help them during these tough times.

There is also assistance available through the Economic Opportunity Agency, you can reach out to your local housing authority and the Salvation Army.