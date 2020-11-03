Students create safe sleep brochures for babies in Marshallese

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in the Marshallese community will now have access to educational materials about keeping babies safe while they sleep. This is all in an effort to spread awareness about sudden unexplained infant death syndrome.

Springdale school students worked to make it all possible.

“We had help from other students to translate it from English to Marshallese.” That’s Jetwa Kijdrik, a senior at Springdale high school.

She is one of 4 students who translated safe sleep brochures in the Marshallese language for babies.

“It took us time to get the right pictures and the right baby because this whole project was about babies less than 6 months… having to put the babies to sleep to show the right sleeping position on how a baby should sleep.”

Arkansas Children’s medical team found an increase in sudden unexpected deaths of babies in the Marshallese community and saw the need to have educational pamphlets done in their native language. They were put in contact with Springdale high school to collaborate on a project. Bayleigh Jones is the East Facilitator.

“There are pamphlets all over in English and in Spanish but not in Marshallese so just having the information available is very important,” said Jones.

Paulie Anje said she knows many families in her community who have a tough time with the English language.

“Sometimes they don’t have their kids around to speak for them or to understand for them so this helps with the Marshallese.”

The brochures were reviewed and approved by Arkansas Children’s Northwest physicians. 1000 brochures have been ordered and will be distributed in local hospital and clinics. The students said this is their way of making a difference in their community.

“We don’t want them continuing to die from the wrong sleeping position,” said Kijdrik.

All of the students were recognized for their hard work.

“An award that says my name… I did that,” said Kijdrik.

“I felt like it was a big accomplishment for us because we made a big difference,” said Anje.