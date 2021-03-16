Students living in dorms, Greek Life houses now eligible for vaccine; UofA responds

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Phase 1-C announcement paved the way for University of Arkansas students living in dorms and Greek Life houses to get vaccinated. A UA spokesperson said this affects a large portion of the student body.

“We anticipate this is going to a sizable portion of our student population,” said John Thomas, the Communications Director for the UofA. “We’re really happy and really excited that another large portion of our campus community is now eligible to get vaccinated.”

Thomas said UA administrators are having discussions about distribution, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s announcement Tuesday came sooner than expected.

“We were kind of expecting it to be closer to the summer before students could get vaccinated, so knowing that we can start this process now and get a large portion of them vaccinated before the end of the Spring semester is promising,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the UofA’s COVID-19 plan has been effective this semester, citing low numbers. He said the university’s designated quarantine areas aren’t being used.

There’s no requirement students get vaccinated, Thomas said, but the university’s encouraging and sticking to this semester’s COVID-19 plan for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers