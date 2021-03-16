Students living in dorms, Greek Life houses now eligible for vaccine; UofA responds

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Phase 1-C announcement paved the way for University of Arkansas students living in dorms and Greek Life houses to get vaccinated. A UA spokesperson said this affects a large portion of the student body.

“We anticipate this is going to a sizable portion of our student population,” said John Thomas, the Communications Director for the UofA. “We’re really happy and really excited that another large portion of our campus community is now eligible to get vaccinated.”

Thomas said UA administrators are having discussions about distribution, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s announcement Tuesday came sooner than expected.

“We were kind of expecting it to be closer to the summer before students could get vaccinated, so knowing that we can start this process now and get a large portion of them vaccinated before the end of the Spring semester is promising,” Thomas said.

Thomas said the UofA’s COVID-19 plan has been effective this semester, citing low numbers. He said the university’s designated quarantine areas aren’t being used.

There’s no requirement students get vaccinated, Thomas said, but the university’s encouraging and sticking to this semester’s COVID-19 plan for the foreseeable future.