Students, staff return to John Brown University following Covid-19 test requirement

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Students and Staff were asked to take a Covid-19 test before returning to John Brown University for the spring semester.

Out of about 1,100 undergraduate students, Julie Gumm with JBU says 33 tested positive for Covid-19 and so did four faculty and staff.

“It really accomplished what we wanted it to,” Gumm said. “Some of those students were asymptomatic at the time and hadn’t realized they had Covid and then they would’ve come back on campus and spread it.”

Gumm says students and staff were required to get tested for Covid-19 where they spent their semester break.

“We didn’t want students to drive eight hours from somewhere, arrive on campus, get a Covid test and then realize they need to turn around and go home and quarantine,” Gumm said.

Tests results were asked to be uploaded online, but some local students and a few from out of state were able to get tested on campus this past weekend.

“There were a few states where unless you had symptoms or exposure they were not giving you tests and so we just said come, we’ll do a rapid test for you, you need to quarantine in your room until we get the results back,” Gumm said.

While some students are tuning into class virtually, those living on campus all turned in a test.

“The folks in the residence halls have actually done super well in wearing their mask where they need to be going, staying in their own rooms,” Trevor Magness said.

Magness, who’s the Resident Director of the all men’s dorm says it allowed a clean start to the semester.

“My expectation was that folks would be a little more frustrated or maybe a lot more would’ve shown up without having to take their test but it was actually the case that most folks came and having had their test and ready,” Magness said.

Gumm says now they’re waiting for vaccines to be available for staff to get their shots.