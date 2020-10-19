Suicide concerns surrounding COVID-19 stressors

The importance of taking care of yourself, as well as those around you.

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — 2020 has brought many hardships, making this year an incredibly stressful time for everyone, that’s why health experts say right now it’s critical to make the effort to talk with loved ones.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on average, there are more than 130 suicides per day.

With this ongoing public health crisis, mental health professionals believe that number is likely higher.

This has been going on for months and months so even those people who were using all those resources, maybe kind of at the end of their tether now. JOANIE JACKSON GREEN, LICENSED PROFESSIONAL COUNSELOR

Joanie Jackson Green is a local licensed professional counselor.

She also is a registered play therapist and owns The Inner Garden Counseling Center (216 W South Street Fayetteville, AR).

She said with COVID-19, there are fears surrounding the virus, anxiety about keeping and finding jobs — just an endless list of struggles everyone is facing.

With many people finding themselves in isolation, it can be hard to check in with one another, but Green said it’s important to make the effort whether it be face-to-face or virtually.

Another imperative thing she said to do is make sure you’re also checking in with yourself.

That’s the most important thing we can do for the people around us is to take care of ourselves so that we have something to offer. JOANIE JACKSON GREEN, LICENSED PROFESSIONAL COUNSELOR

Green said some ways to help manage your stress and anxiety include exercising, getting outdoors, and asking for help when needed.

She said she wants to remind everyone that you’re not alone and we’re all in this together.

If you or someone you know is thinking about harming themselves, please call the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.