Summer travel? Make sure you check your destination’s COVID-19 rules

KNWA

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People are making up for lost travel time during the pandemic, but it’s not as simple as just hopping back on a plane.

Marsha Fuller is a local travel consultant for Destinations in Fayetteville.

She said many people are traveling outside of the country, where the rules are changing almost daily.

While on vacation, you may be required to show a negative COVID-19 test multiple times to avoid quarantine — even if you’re fully vaccinated.

Fuller said that’s partly because many places don’t have the vaccine as easily accessible as we do here.

Keep those folks in mind because they are the ones helping us keep those resorts open. So wear your mask and take an extra mask with you.

MARSHA FULLER, TRAVEL CONSULTANT

Fuller said as of now, the CDC requires everyone traveling overseas to have a negative COVID-19 test, before they can get back into the states.

