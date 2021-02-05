Super Bowl LV : Celebrate the big game safely

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/KFTA) — The countdown for the big game is on, Super Bowl LV is just a few days away. Super Bowl celebrations have to be smaller this year because of the pandemic but that doesn’t mean the fun has to be small. Owner of How Eventful, Stephanie Hoffman said get creative with your festivities.

When it comes to food, she suggests going for appetizers and bitesize food items instead of heavy meals. You can even get creative with little bowls or cups to make your snacks easier for people to grab and go.

Hoffman said don’t forget the décor.

“One of the big things, is how can you make your home feel like a party? Decorations! I know, it might seem silly but go to the dollar store and get a few things to put on the wall and make it look fun. Make it look festive,” said Hoffman.

The safest way to celebrate is with your immediate household but if you host a small gathering, here are some recommendations by the CDC. Make sure to wear a mask, arrange seating in a way so that everyone can be socially distant from one another. If you’re inside, open your windows to increase ventilation. Keep the guests list small. If you can be outdoors, it is highly recommended to reduce the spread of COVID-19. You should also encourage folks to wash their hands often and have some hand sanitizer available.

You can always bring in your friends and family in for a cheer virtually. Hoffman encourages people to use their devices to connect with their loved ones during the big game.

If it’s a tradition to watch the Super Bowl with your mom and dad and you can’t visit them right now because of the pandemic create a new tradition safely behind a screen.

“Pull people in via zoom. Just set a computer and set up your phone around the room next to your TV. Maybe even stuff them in chairs and that way you can still cheer together and support your team together. This is a way you can feel like you’re including your friends but there is still that safety aspect,” said Hoffman.

There plenty you can do together virtual on Super Bowl day. You can eat together before or after the game. Play some virtual games or trivia and why not end with a virtual dance party.

Don’t forget to check your audio and internet connection to make your virtual party go smoothly.