Talks resume on XNA access road

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Talk has resumed about expanding the Springdale Northern Bypass to create an access road to XNA.

Any of you who make it over to XNA often know that the current route to get there isn’t the most efficient.

ARDOT notes the current route to XNA is a winding, two-lane road with multiple 90-degree turns and is notorious for causing miss direction and delays.

Highway 612 currently ends at the intersection of Highway 112, and the expansion itself is something that Alex English with XNA tells me is greatly needed and has been a long time coming.

“We want to make sure that there is a route that our customers feel comfortable on. If there is a weather issue it won’t affect the road because we want our passengers on their plane in their seats on time,” says English.

The timeline for this project is still unclear, however, English tells me she’s happy everyone seems to be on the same page.

She also invites any local interested in commenting on the project to do so on the comment page.