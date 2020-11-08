Tanner Pettigrew and D’Andre Jones to faceoff in runoff election

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(KNWA/KFTA) — Election season is not over for some local candidates in Washington County with a city council position heading to a runoff election.

D’Andre Jones and Tanner Pettigrew are both eyeing ward 1, position 2 seat on the Fayetteville city council. Ward 1 is the largest in the city.

“I think it’s very important that the residents of ward 1, don’t just survive but thrive. I want there to be more jobs here. I want there to be more schools open here and I want there to be more opportunities for everyone,” said Pettigrew.

“It is very important that we restore the neighborhood aspect to our community, we have experienced a lot of development and development is good but it has to be smart and it has inclusive,” Jones.

Jones received 38% of the votes and Pettigrew 30% on the November 3rd election, not enough votes to call the race. That’s because a candidate must have 50% or more of the votes to win so the two will face off again in a runoff election.

“We are going to be canvassing, hitting neighborhoods, of course, because of COVID-19 we have restrictions, we are going to have mailers and use social media” said Jones.

“I want to do everything I did in the last two months but double it, I mean I want to fundraise more and speak to more people,” said Pettigrew.

Jones said his campaign is all about unity and bringing the people of Fayetteville together. He said he is proud of how the city of Fayetteville is handling the health crisis and wants to do more to support those impacted.

“Many individuals have lost income and they are struggling financially. As a city council member, I plan to identify and create resources for the most marginalized and those most impacted by COVID-19.”

Pettigrew said his campaign is about creating a healthy ward 1 with a big focus on affordable housing, equality, healthy neighborhoods and economic development.

“When I graduated college and moved here I just found a hard time to find a job and to find an affordable rental. In the past six months, the sales price in Fayetteville has gone up 60-thousand dollars and its become more and more difficult to move here -so that is my main focus when I move in.”

The runoff election is scheduled for December 1.