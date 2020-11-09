Teacher creates video to get Gov. Hutchinson’s attention as COVID-19 cases climb

In this March 6, 2020, photo, a classroom is seen vacant through a window at Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, R.I., as the school remains closed following a confirmed case of the coronavirus. As a growing number of schools around the country close their doors because of the new coronavirus, they are confronted with the dilemma of whether to move classes online and run the risk of leaving behind the many students who don’t have internet or computers at home, or parents with flexible work schedule. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

"It's just a guessing game and that's why I've got to wear what I do because you don't know what classes have what or why people or missing."

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While educators may be 11 weeks into a school year during the middle of a pandemic, fear of being back in the classroom hasn’t subsided for one local teacher.

I’ve been really stressed. ALI SPILMAN, SPRINGDALE ART TEACHER

Three months ago, KNWA/FOX 24 did a report about Ali Spilman, an art teacher at Springdale Public Schools.

Her seven-year-old son is at high risk for COVID-19 so she’s been going the extra mile in protecting him.

It’s starting to wear on me. ALI SPILMAN, SPRINGDALE ART TEACHER

COURTESY OF ALI SPILMAN

Spilman made a video showing the great lengths she goes to teach while keeping her family safe, she said she sent the video to both Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key.

Her son Heiden, is battling cancer.





COURTESY OF ZACH SPILMAN

From head-to-toe, Spilman wears full PPE into her classroom and at home, the measures she takes are equally intense.

ALI SPILMAN

She even has a secondary living situation in case things get worse.

“Even though we spent all of the money that we did to try and keep me safe for my family, I could still end up bringing it home because it’s not foolproof,” she said.

With COVID-19 cases still on the rise, Spilman doesn’t feel the state’s plan is working.

“In the governor’s press conferences we’re hearing the same rhetoric over and over again and nothing is changing,” she said.

She said she has not received any response surrounding her concerns from state leaders, so the fear of what’s to come continues to loom as she heads into winter.

“We need to collaborate and we need to come up with a plan that works,” she said.

I don’t think that it’s a top priority. ALI SPILMAN, SPRINGDALE ART TEACHER

KNWA/FOX 24 reached to Governor Hutchinson’s office for comment, and have yet to hear back.