FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The concert for rapper Tech N9ne at Temple Live in Fort Smith on April 15 has been rescheduled.

The concert has been pushed back to December 3. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the original show will be valid for the new date.

Refunds will be available for 30 days.