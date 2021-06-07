Teens opt to get vaccinated in hopes COVID-19 doesn’t affect sports next year

FILE – In this Saturday, May 15, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. Health authorities are trying to determine whether heart inflammation that can occur along with many types of infections could also be a rare side effect in teens and young adults after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teenagers are choosing to get vaccinated in hopes the virus doesn’t affect their sports season next year.



Garrett Langford, 17, plays football and runs track at Bentonville High School.

He was hurt all year and he had to miss out on all his sporting activities.

He also did online schooling, so when the vaccine became available he decided he should get it because he said he can’t afford to let COVID-19 add any additional complications next year.

That’s the goal, not to get quarantined at all my senior year. That way I don’t miss out on any games or practices. GARRETT LANGFORD, BENTONVILLE TEEN

Langford said he was a little nervous to get the vaccine, but he figured the benefits outweighed the risks.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to both the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Arkansas Department of Education (ADE) to see if there were any discussions surrounding if students have to quarantine next year if they’ve been vaccinated.

The ADH told KNWA/FOX24 they expect to have more information on this in the coming days.

