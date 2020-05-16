TempleLive’s new concert plan gets approved

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — TempleLive’s plan for the Travis McCready concert on Monday, May 18, gets the green light from the governor.

The venue postponed the planned performance scheduled for Friday, May 15, after a cease-and-desist order issued by the state — causing it to temporarily lose its liquor license.

After submitting a modified plan, the concert is approved for May 18.

COURTESY OF THE ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

According to documents obtained by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), some of the new plans include: masks being required by everyone above the age of ten, all soap and paper towel dispensers will be no-touch, and all beverages will be prepackaged or have lids.

COURTESY OF THE ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

“Dr. Nate Smith said that they have made some modifications that will allow us to approve that for them to move forward,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said in his daily COVID-19 briefing on Friday, May 15.

The ADH has updated its large indoor venues directive allowing up to 33 percent capacity if a plan is approved by Dr. Nate Smith — so TempleLive is able to sell up to 229 tickets for this show.

Fifty people or fewer can be in attendance without a submitted plan.

